OSM Opens Office in Fort Lauderdale

The OSM Group has opened an office in Fort Lauderdale, targeting the cruise industry for its manning, recruitment and management services. According to a spokesperson, the company is well prepared and fully equipped to manage cruise vessels.

OSM currently has more than 20 offices worldwide, 450 employees on shore, close to 10,000 employees at sea and over 400 vessels and offshore units under management. Headquartered in Norway, OSM’s offices are located in the Philippines, China, India, Africa, Brazil and North, South and Eastern Europe. The company said it offers crew of all nationalities for all positions to the cruise industry. “Our personnel administration system is entirely web based and gives real-time access to all personnel data including their relevant licenses and course diplomas. The crew management operation exceeds the requirements in the TMSA guidelines and strives to provide high quality personnel that are ‘fit for service’.”

OSM claims to be first company in the world to be certified according to the ILO Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) by DNV.