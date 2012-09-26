New ‘Manoverboard’ (MOB) Signal

Pains Wessex recently unveiled its new Manoverboard (MOB) Mark 9 said to be lighter and of a more compact design. It has a drop height of 60 meters, double the 30 meters required by SOLAS (Safety Of Life At Sea) regulations, which also makes it suitable for use on oil and gas rigs, according to the company..

Pains Wessex claims to be the world’s leading brand of marine distress signals and is manufactured by UK-based Drew Marine Signal and Safety.

Product features include the smaller size – at 375mm; it is lighter – 3.8kg, including the mounting bracket; it is easy to install – ‘fit and forget; safe to use on oil-covered water; suitable for a drop height of up to 60 meters; and has simple to replace individual LED bulbs.

The MOB has individual LED light pods for quick installation and testing and a new retaining clip to prevent accidental deployment in rough seas. Its single-piece stainless steel bracket allows it to fit existing installations.

Drew Marine Signal and Safety is a supplier of SOLAS, MED & USCG-approved marine distress signals to commercial and leisure marine markets.

Pains Wessex products have been helping to save lives for more than 100 years and are specified by the world’s navies, merchant fleets, fishing vessels, rescue services, airlines and leisure craft. They are available through a global network of more than 200 distributors.