Wismar – A New German Destination

Columbus Cruise Center Wismar (CCCW) is the name of a new company founded by Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven GmbH and Seehafen Wismar, each holding 50% of the shares. The objective of the new enterprise is to promote Wismar as a cruise destination in the Baltic and to handle cruise ships calling at Wismar.

“Being a World Heritage Site as well as being geographically located between Lübeck and Rostock, Wismar offers a high potential for cruise calls. From the touristic point of view Wismar is very attractive, and the short distances to Berlin, Schwerin, Lübeck and Hamburg provide an ideal base for the cruise lines to offer interesting shore excursions,” said Veit Hürdler, managing director of the Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven.

Since late 2011 representatives of Seehafen Wismar and Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven have been discussing and planning the new project. With Columbus Cruise Center Wismar the Hanseatic City of Wismar will hence have one definite and clear contact partner within the cruise industry.

CCCW has already welcomed the first cruise ship, the Saga Ruby, to Wismar on September 9. British Saga Cruises called at Wismar during their mystery cruise – when they not announce the ports of call in advance.

Vice Mayor Michael Berkhan welcomed the captain of Saga Ruby during a ceremony onboard.

CCCW said it hopes to handle at least 86 cruise ship calls before 2018.