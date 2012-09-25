Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Wismar – A New German Destination

Columbus Cruise Center Wismar (CCCW) is the name of a new company founded by Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven GmbH and Seehafen Wismar, each holding 50% of the shares. The objective of the new enterprise is to promote Wismar as a cruise destination in the Baltic and to handle cruise ships calling at Wismar.

“Being a World Heritage Site as well as being geographically located between Lübeck and Rostock, Wismar offers a high potential for cruise calls. From the touristic point of view Wismar is very attractive, and the short distances to Berlin, Schwerin, Lübeck and Hamburg provide an ideal base for the cruise lines to offer interesting shore excursions,” said Veit Hürdler, managing director of the Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven.

Since late 2011 representatives of Seehafen Wismar and Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven have been discussing and planning the new project. With Columbus Cruise Center Wismar the Hanseatic City of Wismar will hence have one definite and clear contact partner within the cruise industry.

CCCW has already welcomed the first cruise ship, the Saga Ruby, to Wismar on September 9.  British Saga Cruises called at Wismar during their mystery cruise – when they not announce the ports of call in advance.

Vice Mayor Michael Berkhan welcomed the captain of Saga Ruby during a ceremony onboard.

CCCW said it hopes to handle at least 86 cruise ship calls before 2018.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide