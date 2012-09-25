Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Veendam Fails CDC Inspection

Holland America Line's Veendam posted the lowest score of 77 points (out of 100) of full-size cruise ships on the current CDC inspection record. Only the Yorktown and the Lever Diving scored lower, at 74 points each. Inspection scores of 85 or lower are considered unsatisfactory by the CDC.

The Veendam was inspected on August 19, and the CDC listed multiple infractions on its website.

By contrast, the Zuiderdam scored 100 points in its inspection on Aug. 27. Other ships with 100 point scores are the AIDAaura, Aurora, Bremen, Carnival Freedom, Pride and Splendor, the Crystal Symphony, Disney Fantasy, MSC Lirica, the Norwegian Jewel, Pearl and Sun, and the Serenade of the Seas.

 
 

 

