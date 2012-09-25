Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Royal Caribbean To Leave Persian Gulf

Royal Caribbean International will not return to Dubai for the winter season 2013/2014, according to its published cruise calendar. MSC Cruises has also dropped its Gulf program, leaving Costa Crociere and AIDA Cruises the only seasonal operators in the region.

According to reports, Royal Caribbean cited weak demand as the reason for its withdrawal.

Royal Caribbean began its Dubai program in January 2010. The Serenade of the Seas is scheduled to sail a shorter season this coming winter, replacing the Brilliance of the Seas.

 

