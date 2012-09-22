Disney Magic Celebrates Galveston as Newest Homeport

In accordance with maritime tradition, today Disney Cruise Line Captain Robert Olmer and his shipboard officers hosted local port officials and community leaders aboard the 2,700-passenger Disney Magic for a plaque exchange ceremony. To salute its arrival to the Lone Star State, the Disney Magic donned a Texas-sized cowboy hat on the ship’s funnel as crew members and Disney characters waved from the upper decks of the vessel. Members of the Ghostriders equestrian drill team from Houston galloped nearby as the ship sailed into port.

“The city and the Port of Galveston have made the officers and crew members of the Disney Magic feel right at home, and we are so happy to be here,” said Captain Olmer. “With these sailings, families from the central southern U.S. have the opportunity to sail from a port close to their own backyard. While in Galveston, families can enjoy the historic district, beaches, museums and festivals and soak up that famous Southern hospitality.”

In 2012 and 2013, Disney Cruise Line will sail from Galveston on a variety of four-, six-, seven- and eight-night itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas. Some cruises will take guests to Walt Disney World Resort via Port Canaveral, Florida and visit Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

The Disney Magic will continue sailing from Galveston until May 2013, when the ship will reposition to Barcelona for a fourth summer in the Mediterranean. In September 2013, the Disney Wonder, sister ship to the Disney Magic, will arrive in Galveston and sail seven-night itineraries through the end of the year.