Disney Cruise Line Arrives in Galveston with Texas-sized Fanfare

Today, the Disney Magic arrived in Galveston, kicking off the Disney Cruise Line inaugural season sailing from the Port of Galveston. To salute its arrival to the Lone Star State, the Disney Magic donned a Texas-sized cowboy hat on the ship’s funnel as crew members and Disney characters waved from the upper decks of the ship. In 2012 and 2013, Disney Cruise Line will sail from Galveston on a variety of itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas, with some cruises taking guests to Walt Disney World Resort and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.