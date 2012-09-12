“Top Chef: The Cruise” Adds New Chef’Testants

The recently announced “Top Chef: The Cruise” is adding four new “chef’testants” to the roster of top chefs that will sail aboard the Celebrity Constellation from Miami April 11- 15, 2013.

“Top Chef All Stars” winner Richard Blais, “Top Chef Just Desserts” season one winner Yigit Pura, “Top Chef: Texas” winner Paul Qui, and “Fan Favorite” winner Fabio Viviani will join hosts Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, along with 11 previously announced Alums.

During the voyage, guests will have a chance to participate in interactive events and onboard activities. According to Celebrity Cruises, guests will have the ultimate “Top Chef” experience with behind-the-scenes kitchen tours, and a chance to experience what it’s like to be on the hit competition series by watching and participating in live “Quickfire” challenges. Fans will also have the chance to ask their burning questions to the judges, Masters and chef’testants, who will participate in a Q&A session.

Additionally, DJ and Top Chef Master, Hubert Keller will host an evening dance party, and passengers can put their taste buds to the test with an exclusive “Dining in the Dark” experience that will surely enlighten the senses.

Last month, Bravo Media, Celebrity Cruises, Magical Elves and Rose Tours announced the inaugural launch of “Top Chef: The Cruise. Bravo is a cable TV network service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal.