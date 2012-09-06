Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New Integrated Bridge System for Artania

supplying a complete integrated bridge system (IBS) retrofit for Phoeneix Reisen’s Artania, which is undergoing a major refurbishment and modernization by V.Ships Leisure. The project will be managed by Seacom Electronics.

The ship's navigation electronics systems are being replaced by a state-of-the-art VisionMaster FT IBS with TotalWatch multifunction display consoles. The system includes dual-channel X- and S-band primary navigation radars, separate X-band bow radar, electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS) as well as other subsystems and sensors, tied together into an integrated Ethernet network. There is a separate redundant ECDIS backup station to meet International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements for a secondary navigation site in case the primary bridge is damaged or disrupted.

"The navigation system upgrade will bring the ship into compliance with the upcoming IMO ECDIS requirements," said Alan Dix, managing director of Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine.

 

