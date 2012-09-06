Crystal: New Brochure Shows Upgrades

Crystal Cruises has released a new brochure “illustrates why the ultra-luxe line has been reaping awards lately for its smart spaces and chic cruise experiences.” According to Crystal, the six-page brochure is styled like a traveler’s vintage photo journal, showcasing: the $100 million+ overall recent investment to keep Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity not just au courant -- but on the cutting edge of cruise ship and hotel design; the $40 million 2012 and 2011 extreme makeovers of Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, respectively -- via a pictorial photo spread as elegant as the ships themselves; Crystal’s design-related awards over the past six years; high-tech digital/electronic enhancements; style inspirations; and luxury design details.

With Crystal Symphony just emerging from its dry dock this summer, a majority of the pages flaunt the theaters, play areas, lounges, and other spaces that are freshly made over, completing an ambitious five-year plan to restyle every room on board.

“Design is such an important element of discerning travelers’ vacations – from their decision-making about where to spend it to the experience they have when they get there,” said Crystal President Greg Michel. “We’ve recently introduced so many exciting enhancements to the Crystal product, we expect this piece to be a valuable support tool to help agents sell more of our ‘World’s Best’ vacations.”