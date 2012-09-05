Vancouver: Canada Place To Open Virtual Flight Attraction

Vancouver’s Canada Place recently announced the launch of FlyOver Canada, a virtual flight attraction opening in spring 2013. The $15-million dollar attraction incorporates the latest in virtual flight-ride technology and is the first of its kind in Canada. Opening in the former IMAX theatre, FlyOver Canada seats up to 60 guests who are safely strapped in their seats and elevated in front of a 20-metre-wide, sphere-shaped screen. This breathtaking virtual journey across the country comes complete with wind, scents, mist and sound.