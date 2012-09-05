Icelandair to Connect Anchorage with Reykajavik

Icelandair will offer seasonal direct flights beginning summer 2013 from Anchorage to Reykjavik, linking travelers in Alaska to Icelandair’s main hub and offering a new route to travel to and from Europe. According to the Alaska Travel News Bulletin, the bi-weekly seven hour flights will begin in mid-May and continue through mid-September and will also give travelers access to the other non-stop flights offered by the airline to more than 20 destinations in Europe. In addition, Alaska Airlines is providing supporting connections to the Icelandair flights through Anchorage to further promote the new seasonal service. The route will provide a convenient option for European travelers, who account for the bulk of Alaska’s international visitors. In 2011, Europe saw 64,000 of the 154,100 international travelers to Alaska.