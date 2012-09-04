Norwegian Offers Perks

Norwegian Cruise Line is launching its “Cruise Event Week” limited time offer today, Tuesday, September 4, 2012, giving guests the opportunity to earn additional onboard amenities when they book a new cruise vacation to one of Norwegian’s destinations, including the Caribbean, with fares starting at $399. Guests who make a new cruise reservation will receive a variety of onboard amenities, based on stateroom category, plus reduced deposits when they book any five-day or longer Norwegian cruise by Monday, September 10, 2012. Special resident rates are also available on select sailings.

From studios to oceanviews and balconies to The Haven, every room comes with perks for guests to enjoy. Solo travelers who book a studio stateroom on board Norwegian Epic or those who book any inside stateroom will receive a bottle of wine to toast to their vacation. Guests who sail in an oceanview stateroom will receive a bottle of wine, plus chocolate-covered strawberries. Balcony guests will also receive a bottle of wine and chocolate-covered strawberries, along with a complimentary dinner for two in Norwegian’s signature Italian restaurant. Mini-suite guests will enjoy all of the amenities received by those in a balcony stateroom, plus an additional dinner for two at Norwegian’s signature steakhouse, a guest favorite specialty restaurant, located on every Norwegian ship. Suite guests will receive all of the amenities entitled to guests sailing in a mini-suite, plus an additional $50 spa credit to use towards any pampering treatment in the Mandara Spas on board. Guests who set sail in Norwegian’s luxurious suite complex, The Haven, available on board Norwegian Epic, Gem, Pearl, Jewel or Jade, will enjoy all of the amenities received by suite guests, plus dinner for two in Norwegian’s signature French restaurant, and an additional $75 dollar on-board credit to use towards another relaxing spa treatment, exciting shore excursions, dinner in a specialty restaurant or towards beverages in one of the many bars and lounges on board.

As the weather gets cooler, the tropical cruise season heats up with nine ships sailing from four departure ports – Miami, New Orleans, Tampa and New York – and itineraries to the Eastern, Western or Southern Caribbean.