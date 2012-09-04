Steiner Announces Extension of Silversea Agreement

Steiner Leisure today announced that it has entered into an amendment to extend the term of its agreement with Silversea Cruises through December 31, 2015. Steiner will continue its exclusive operation of hair salons, beauty, massage, fitness and spa facilities and provision of related signature services onboard Silversea's luxury vessels.

Leonard Fluxman, president and Chief Executive Officer of Steiner Leisure, said, "It is our distinct pleasure to announce this extension of our agreement with Silversea. We look forward to continuing to enhance the vacation experiences of Silversea's discerning international guests with our luxurious spa facilities, indulgent and effective services and products, as well as an ever-evolving range of innovative, unique and personalized wellness offerings."

Steiner cruise line operations are conducted in spas onboard 156 ships, including Azamara Club Cruises, Carnival Cruise Lines, Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Cunard Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Silversea Cruises, Thomson Cruises and Windstar Cruises.

 

