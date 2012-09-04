Charlottetown Gearing up for Record Breaking Season

For Charlottetown, the 2012 cruise season is a record breaker in more ways than one. This year marks the highest volume of passengers and crew the port has seen to date, and also, the busiest fall season to date. 46 ships are scheduled to arrive, carrying just over 67,000 passengers and approximately 30,000 crew. In addition to an increase in numbers, the Seaport will also be hosting the largest number of inaugural calls it has ever seen in one cruise season. With a total of eight inaugural calls on the books this year, seven of these are scheduled for this fall.

“This is great news for cruise business on the island,” stated Corryn Morrissey, manager of marketing and communications at the Charlottetown Harbour Authority. “We have a tremendous opportunity to welcome new cruise lines and ships to our port and showcase the many reasons for them to return in future years.”

The ships scheduled to make their inaugural calls this year are the Quest for Adventure, Aurora, Artania, Norwegian Dawn, Brilliance of the Seas, Emerald Princess and the Seaborne Sojourn.

There are also a record number of multiple ship days scheduled for September and October, with as many as three ships in the harbor in a single day. October 9th will host three ships with 7,825 passengers and 3,185 crew.