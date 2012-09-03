Montreal Ready for 100% Waste Reception

The Port of Montreal and Urgence Marine will be ready when the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) prohibits discharges of all types of garbage into the sea as of January 2013. Waste reception facilities will be required in all ports and terminals.

According to the last issue of the Port of Montreal newsletter, Urgence Marine has been a partner of the Port of Montreal since the company was founded in 1979, providing a daily waste collection service on port territory for all ships at berth or at anchor. But the company does much more than just collect garbage, it also offers a service in which waste such as batteries, neon lights, used oils, expired medications, plastics and paper is sorted before being destroyed, recycled, recuperated, reclassified or treated as hazardous or harmful to the environment.

Urgence Marine’s specialized collection truck has been adapted for these needs. It has a bin in the back for garbage and another up front for sorting items to be recycled or handled with care. Urgence Marine gives to its clients official certificates that attest to their environmental protection efforts.