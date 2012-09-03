Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Le Havre: Record September

Le Havre has announced another record September with 26 calls (compared to 19 in September of last year). Thus, the cruise terminal will see almost daily traffic for passengers in transit as well as turnarounds. Highlights include seven double calls and two triples. In all, 50,000 passengers and 20,000 crew members are expected. While most calls are for one day, some cruise lines have decided to stay longer, according to Havre. The Celebrity Constellation has scheduled two overnight calls, and the Seabourn Pride, one.

September 3, was the busiest day, with the Grand Princess, the Costa Neo-Romantica and the AIDAmar with nearly 9 000 visitors (passengers and crew).

Fourteen cruise lines with 20 ships are expected in Le Havre in September covering different customer segments (contemporary, premium and luxury) and nationalities (Americans, Germans, British, Italians, Spanish, and French with the last turnaround of the season on Costa Neo-Romantica). The AIDAmar is the most frequent caller with four visits.

 

