Asia Cruise Association Office Bearers for 2012 - 2014

The Asia Cruise Association (ACA) has elected a new slate of officers for 2012-214 as follows:

Liu Zinan, Chairman . In his role as managing director, China and Asia, Zinan Liu is responsible for the business development and operations of three of the company’s cruise brands across Asia: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. Liu has more than 10 years experience managing the growth of international brands in China. In 1999, he served as senior consultant for Crosby MTM, an investment banking and consulting company headquartered in London, and was later promoted to vice president of its China operations, assisting the development of Western multinationals in the China market.

Budhy Bok, vice chairman, is vice president Pacific Asia & China at Costa Cruises, spearheading the cruise company's operations in the Asia market. Before coming to Costa, Buhdy spent 15 years with Singapore Airlines, where he worked in a number of positions both at the company’s head office in Singapore and abroad.

Jennifer Yap, secretary-general is managing director for Royal Caribbean Cruises' operations in Singapore. She oversees all commercial and operational activities for three brands. Besides building consumer awareness of the company's cruise brands in the market, she is also focused on promoting cruising as a vacation option through close engagements with trade partners. She joined the company in 2007 and has held various senior positions

Kelvin Tan is treasurer. He is regional director for Asia Pacific at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and joined the company in 2000. In addition to coordinating the sales and marketing initiatives of 11 international representative offices in the Asia Pacific region, he is also involved in the deployment and itinerary planning for the company’s Asia cruises. Kelvin is based in Singapore.

In a prepared statement, Zinan pointed out a series of developments that are driving the industry’s growth in Asia. He also said that ACA’s focus will be on raising the level of professionalism of core industry partners, the travel agents and to work closely with government and port officials in expanding cruise itineraries in the region. He said cruise line members will reach out to travel agents at their traditional platforms such as ITB Asia where for the first time, ACA will be present with a cruise stand. Regular dialogue sessions with government and maritime officials are also in the association’s plans for the year.”