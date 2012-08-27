Royal Caribbean Storm Update

Royal Caribbean International announced at 5 p.m., this afternoon, that given tropical storm Isaac’s current location and projected path, and the forecasted weather for South Florida, the Allure of the Seas’ next sailing will now begin on Tuesday, August 28. The cruise line is asking that guests who are scheduled to sail on Sunday, August 26, not arrive at the port until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 28.

The delayed departure will have an impact on the scheduled itinerary. The Allure of the Seas will now spend Wednesday, August 29, at sea, call to Cozumel, Mexico, on Thursday, August 30, spend Friday, August 31, at sea, and Nassau, Bahamas, on Saturday, September 1.

The Port of Miami closed at 11:00 p.m. yesterday evening and plans to reopen on Monday, August 27. Because of this, the Majesty of the Seas’ boarding on Monday will be delayed. Boarding will now start on Monday at 5:00 p.m. Guests can begin arriving at 5:00 p.m. and should arrive no later than 8:00 p.m. The Majesty of the Seas will call on Nassau, Bahamas, on Tuesday, August 27, as scheduled. However, the arrival time in Nassau may be impacted by the later departure. More information will be provided to guests once they board the ship.

Boarding for Monarch of the Seas will begin at 1:00 p.m., as scheduled. Monarch of the Seas will spend Wednesday, August 29, at sea, and call to CocoCay, Bahamas, on Thursday, August 30.

Royal Caribbean suggested that guests sailing on Monarch of the Seas on Monday, August 27, continue to monitor its website for any additional updates.