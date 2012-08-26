Florida Port Closings Until Monday

The Port of Miami, Port Everglades, Palm Beach, Tampa and Key West are closed for cruise traffic, with Miami expecting to be open at noon on Monday. At a press conference this afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giminez said that the city was still under tropical storm watch. He said that while the Miami airport was open, more than 500 flights have been cancelled. Public transportation stopped service at noon today and will restart Monday morning. The other ports are also expected to be open on Monday. The Coast Guard declared Miami, Port Everglades, Palm Beach and Tampa Condition Zulu. Cruise ships, container vessels and tanker vessels due to arrive in the Port of Miami, Port Everglades and Port of Palm Beach Sunday have delayed their arrival until after 12 p.m. Monday, once the ports can be assessed and opened safely. "The paramount consideration of the Captain of the Port is the safety of life at sea and the maritime environment," said Capt. Chris Scraba of the USCG.

During Port Condition ZULU (sustained gale force winds from a hurricane force storm are predicted within 12 hours) the ports will remain closed to all incoming and outgoing vessel traffic until directed by the Captain of the Port. This condition is set when gale force winds of 54 miles per hour from a tropical storm or hurricane are expected to arrive at the port within 12 hours. Elements of Coast Guard Port Readiness Condition ZULU include: the Captain of the Port establishing a Safety Zone prohibiting vessels greater than 500 gross tons from moving within the Port of Miami, Port Everglades and Port of Palm Beach as of 11 p.m. Saturday; waterfront facilities and marinas shall remove potential flying debris, hazardous materials and oil hazards form dockside areas; all oceangoing commercial vessels greater than 500 gross tons must depart the port; vessels greater than 500 gross tons bound for this port must seek an alternate destination.