RNC Affecting Carnival’s Tampa Sailing 8/30

Carnival Cruise Lines has issued an alert to passengers sailing on the Paradise from Tampa on 8/30 because of road closures and parking restrictions due to the 2012 Republican National Convention.

According to Carnival, they have been advised by local authorities of road closures and parking restrictions. There will also be intermittent traffic delays and temporary closures on interstate roads and throughout the downtown area beginning Saturday, August, 25, through Thursday, August 30. Carnival suggested passengers avoid routes that take them through downtown Tampa and has proposed detours.

Given the traffic restrictions planned for this week, check-in is now scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the ship will sail shortly thereafter. Carnival said: “It is essential you allow ample time to arrive at the terminal early enough to ensure you are not left behind.”

Carnival also said it would like to apologize in advance for any congestion experienced at the terminal as a result of the new check-in times.