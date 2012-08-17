P&O To Sail Three World Cruises in 2014

P&O Cruises is offering three world cruises for 2014, collectively visiting 81 unique destinations in 41 different countries, covering 97,834 nautical miles. The Arcadia and Aurora are both sailing full world circumnavigations while Adonia is cruising specifically in Asia with a port-rich itinerary. All sail roundtrip from Southampton.

There are seven new ports of call on these cruises, including Hoi An in Vietnam, Puerto Princesa in the Philippines and Yangon in Myanmar (Burma).

At 92 nights with lead-in fares of £7,899, Arcadia’s cruise is shorter than many other full world circumnavigations, offering a more cost effective way to travel the globe yet still calling at the main highlight ports, according to P&O UK. The ship caters to adult passengers,

Aurora is a classic world cruise ship and is family friendly. With 109 nights, the ship spends more time in Asia and Africa. Prices for this cruise start from £8,899.

Adonia is the smallest ship in the fleet and as such can travel to lesser visited ports, with five of the seven new ports for 2014 being on Adonia’s 112 night cruise exploring Asia in depth. Also exclusively for adults, Adonia offers real small ship charm, and this cruise is priced from £9,999.

In addition to the three world cruises, there are 16 voyages to and from Australia and New Zealand on Aurora and Arcadia (shorter sectors are available, see 2014 exotic holidays release).

The Arcadia World Circumnavigation departs from Southampton on January 10, 2014, sailing west via the Caribbean and West Coast USA before sailing to Australasia via French Polynesia islands, then on to Indonesia, India, the Middle East and the Mediterranean. The full starting rate is equivalent to £86 per person per night.

The Arcadia World Circumnavigation departs just a month after the ship returns from a 17 night refurbishment in Germany. Arcadia will be complete with new soft furnishings and carpets in public rooms, bars, cabins and restaurants – including the Ocean Grill by Marco Pierre White. In addition, show lounge The Globe will be renovated, sound equipment in the Palladium theatre will be upgraded and 10 new single cabins will be added.

The Aurora World Cruise departs from Southampton on January 4, 2014, also sailing west via the Caribbean and San Francisco before sailing to Asia via Honolulu, New Zealand and Australia, then on to India and South Africa. The starting fare is equivalent to £82 per person per night.

The Adonia Asian Grand Adventure departs from Southampton on January 7, 2014, sailing east via the Mediterranean and Middle East before an intensive exploration of Asia. Highlight ports of call include Petra, Malacca, Manila, Hiroshima, Hong Kong, Sihanoukville, Langkawi and Mumbai. New ports of call Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, Yangon in Burma, Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kuching in Borneo and Puerto Princesa in the Philippines. Extended calls in Port Said (for Cairo and the Pyramids), Dubai and Safaga (for Luxor and Valley of the Kings). Vantage Fares backed for the 112 night Asian Grand Adventure are from £9,999 including £560 on board spending money per person.

There are 16 shorter line voyages to and from Australia and New Zealand available in the brochure. A 37 night Southampton to Auckland cruise on board Aurora is priced from £3,599 and calls in Ponta Delgada, Antigua, Aruba, transit Panama Canal, San Juan del Sur (Nicaragua), San Francisco, Honolulu, Pago Pago, Nuku Alofa and Auckland.

This Vantage Fare of £3,599 includes a holiday-package add on with flight and transfers, and also includes a Vantage Fare benefit of either £190 per person on board spending money, a three night post cruise hotel stay in Auckland, or a UK regional flight.