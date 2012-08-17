Sance-Sandelin Awarded 3rd TUI Contract

Finland-based Sance-Sandelin Consulting and Engineering Ltd has announced that it has received a contract for the new TUI cruise ship being built at Turku. Sance will work with technical and public areas’ HVAC and interior design. The project will start immediately and it will employ about 10 engineers for approximately half a year.

The new project is the third in the project series of the new TUI ship. The previous contracts have been for passenger cabins (HVAC, electrical and interior design) and the ship’s basic HVAC design.

 
 

 

