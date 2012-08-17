Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Photos from the Float Out of the Royal Princess

Princess President and CEO Alan Buckelew and Royal Princess Captain Tony Draper attended the float out, as did long-time Princess master Captain Nick Nash and his daughter, Victoria, who served as the ship’s “madrina” (or “godmother”).

Following the Italian shipyard’s tradition, the float out of a ship is celebrated when the madrina cuts the cord that begins the flow of water into the ship’s dock. Victoria Nash was chosen to serve as madrina because she has a special connection to the first Royal Princess – as a baby, she was christened aboard the ship.

“The original Royal Princess left our fleet some time ago, but we wanted to bring the spirit of that much-loved ship, also a prototype design, to the new Royal Princess,” said Buckelew during the ceremony. “And who better to do that than Victoria, who has grown up into a beautiful young lady who will now have a special connection with both vessels.”

The ship is moving to the outfitting dock where final construction and interior outfitting will take place until the ship debuts in June 2013.

