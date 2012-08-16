Paul Gauguin Adds Agent Training on its New Tere Moana

Paul Gauguin Cruises, operator of the Paul Gauguin, and the newly acquired Tere Moana, has announced the first anniversary of its PEARLS Accredited Partner Program, and is marking it with the release of a new training chapter on the Moana.

PEARLS partners receive access to resources including exclusive sales and marketing training, advance notice of special promotions, shipboard credit offers, marketing tools, and bonus commissions. The new chapter on the Moana covers the ship’s features, distinctions, itineraries, and destinations.

Since the program began, the company said that 910 travel partners have graduated becoming official PEARLS Accredited Partners. The PEARLS Program – Partners Earn Added Rewards and Learn to Sell – was conceived to provide travel professionals with a deeper understanding of Paul Gauguin Cruises and the cruise line’s destinations. The program is a self-paced specialist training program, providing a platform for agents to immerse themselves in the Paul Gauguin Cruises experience, “enabling them to more accurately identify and connect with prospective clients and promote the renowned cruise line most successfully.”

“We are thrilled that 910 agents have completed our PEARLS program and are excited to add the newest chapter which features the Moana and her itineraries in the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe,” said Diane Moore, president of the cruise line.

PEARLS partners who complete the new chapter by September 30, 2012, receive two $100 bonus commission certificates applicable to new 2013 bookings on the Moana. Agents who register to join the PEARLS program and successfully complete it, earning full PEARLS accreditation by September 30, 2012, will receive all the benefits of the PEARLS program along with earning three $100 bonus commission certificates applicable to 2013 bookings on the Gauguin plus one $100 bonus commission certificate applicable to 2013 bookings on the Moana.