Josette Borel Lincertin Named Chairman of Regional Council of Guadeloupe

The Chairman of the Tourism Office of Guadeloupe, Josette Borel Lincertin, has been nominated to Chairman of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe. Borel Lincertin was previously vice president of the council and succeeds Victorin Lurel, who has been named Minister of French Overseas Territories. As the head of tourism in Guadeloupe, Borel Lincertin was devoted to the cruise industry.

The Port Authority of Guadeloupe has confirmed 83 calls and nearly 200,000 passengers for the winter season 2012/2013, including turnarounds by Costa Crociere and Royal Caribbean International.

 

April 22, 2018
