Canada and New England Cruise Traffic Stays Flat in 2012

The Canada and New England cruise traffic stays relatively flat this year over last year, down 0.1 percent, following a 4 percent drop in 2011 over 2010. But that drop came only after a long and steady growth curve.

Overall, Canada and New England has grown at an average, compounded rate of about 9 percent per year over the past 20 years, according to the 2012 Cruise Industry News Annual Industry Report.

In 2012, the total cruise capacity sailing to Canada and New England is approximately 277,000 on 33 different ships, compared to 278,000 passengers last year and 48,000 in 1992.

In the big picture, Canada and New England ranks as the 12th largest cruising region with a global market share of about 1.4 percent.

Most of the cruise traffic is concentrated in the fall months. Consequently, the destinations are working to attract more summer traffic.