American Cruise Lines Announces New Puget Sound Cruises

American Cruise Lines has announced the addition of a new itinerary for 2013 – Puget Sound and San Juan Islands. Offered aboard the 100-passenger American Spirit, the cruises will sail roundtrip from Seattle. This is the latest offering in what the cruise line calls its Alaska’s Inside Passage and Columbia and Snake Rivers collection.

According to Timothy Beebe, vice president, the new itinerary will introduce guests to the pristine areas of the Pacific Northwest and the San Juan Islands, “unparalleled in scenic and cultural diversity. Guests will discover wildlife, historically rich ports, and enjoy intimate contact with the natural wonders and active people of these regions.”

Inaugural cruises are slated to begin on April 6, 2013.

“The Puget Sound was a natural next step,” added Beebe.  “Our further expansion into the Pacific Northwest adds more variety to the unique, yet close-to-home cruises we offer.”

 

