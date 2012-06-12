Albatros Returns as German TV Movie Star

Phoenix Reisen’s Albatros continues her role as a movie star on The First (Das Erste) German TV-network ARD, said Schulze. Starting its third season in October is the Verrückt Nach Meer show (with a double meaning: Crazy For More or Crazy for the Sea). Schulze described it as a combined reality show and documentary. Stories are built around Captain Morten Hansen and his crew, the ship and the passengers.

Phoenix Reisen is also gearing up for its 40th anniversary in November 2013. Meanwhile, the German operator has an interesting and varied year underway, offering among others 36 summer cruises from German drive-to-ports in 2012. Cruises range from two to 26-days without repeating itineraries, according to Michael Schulze, director of cruise.

Among the brochure highlights, the Artania will sail two two-night so-called “party cruises” and a 21-day cruise to Greenland. The Amadea will sail two winter cruises in December, a 14-day voyage to the North Cape for the northern lights and a six-day cruise to Scandinavian Christmas markets. The Albatros is also offering an extra four-day Mediterranean cruise in December.

During the fall the Artania is sailing an “Indian summer” cruise to Canada and New York, and the Amadea goes to the Amazon and the Orinoco rivers combined with the Caribbean.

Come next winter, the Amadea and Artania take off on their 144-day and 98-day world cruises, while the Albatross sails around the African continent in 90 days.