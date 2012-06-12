SuperStar Aquarius Tailors Religious Charter

Breaking into a new market niche, Star Cruises announced its SuperStar Aquarius (SSQ) tailored a customized charter cruise for more than 1,000 members from the religious organization Hallelujah Ministry last week.

The group sailed on a four-day, three-night Kaohsiung-Hong Kong-Kaohsiung special cruise on SSQ from June 5 to 8. Coming from Taiwan, Hong Kong, U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia and South Africa, the guests participated in various religious ceremonies and activities on SSQ’s congregation and MICE venues, including the Stardust Lounge, which can accommodate approximately 700 participants, according to a statement from Star.

For many years, Star Cruises has been creating holiday as well as special purpose cruises for guests from Taiwan and the region,” said Andy Lew, general manager of sales. “We are adept in customizing cruises to meet our clients’ varying preferences and requirements.”

Star has been collaborating with corporate clients and special interest groups for more than a decade to create bespoke cruises to meet their meeting, incentive, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) needs.