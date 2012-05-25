Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Norway: All Pilot Services May Be Suspended

The Norwegian labor union for public employees has warned if the strike continues, labor actions will be stepped up next week, including suspension of all pilot services as of May 30.

 

April 22, 2018
