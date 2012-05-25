Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Sebastian Ahrens Leaving Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Sebastian Ahrens, managing director of the German cruise operator Hapag-Lloyd Cruises will be leaving at the end of the year for personal reasons, according to a company statement.

Ahrens has been leading Hapag-Lloyd Cruises since 2003. His responsibilities included product management, sales, touristic operations, as well as marketing and public relations. Prior to his management position Ahrens was a partner at McKinsey & Company, the consulting firm, and involved in the strategic repositioning of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

"We thank Mr. Ahrens for his dedicated work and wish him all the best and continued success both in his professional career and his private life", said Dr. Michael Frenzel, chairman of the Executive Board of TUI AG/ Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TUI Travel PLC.

Ahrens departure comes amidst rumors that Hapag-Lloyd Cruises may be folded into TUI Cruises.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Galveston
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report