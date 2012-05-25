Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Sales for Cunard’s Trans-Atlantics

From 1 June through 7 June, Cunard Line is offering significant savings on select seven-day trans-Atlantic crossing onboard the Queen Mary 2 in honor of Her Majesty The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, according to a press release from the cruise line.

The only liner to provide regularly scheduled trans-Atlantic service, the QM2 promises rich classic British traditions, fine cuisine and stimulating on board enrichment. This year’s season includes several new offerings, such as new theatrical productions, jazz workshops, lecture programs, dining menus and spa treatments

The seven-day Diamond Jubilee Sales offers fares starting at $795, complimentary double upgrades, and up to $150 in onboard credit (per person, based on double occupancy).

Applicable dates for the Diamond Jubilee Sale include: Eastbound sailings, July 6, August 3 and 18, October 2 and 28, November 2 and January 3, 2013. Westbound sailings: June 24, July 27, September 14, October 14, November 20 and December 15.