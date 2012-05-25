Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Holland America Promotes Mary Beth Wressell to VP Marketing Communications

Mary Beth Wressell has been promoted to vice president, marketing communications, for Holland America Line. She is responsible for the line’s overall marketing initiatives, including advertising, social media marketing, e-marketing, the Mariner Society loyalty program and market research.

Most recently, Wressell was director, media advertising and e-marketing, where she was tasked with better aligning the company’s online advertising efforts with email communications. She reports to Mark Kammerer, senior vice president, marketing and North America sales.

“Mary Beth has demonstrated her strong leadership skills and depth of knowledge in marketing communications through her steady professional growth at Holland America Line,” said Kammerer. “She is well-prepared to take on this challenging role and I know she’s going to be successful with continuing to evolve the functions of her department.”

Wressell joined Holland America Line in 2005 as manager, media advertising, where she was responsible for the internal and external resources of the company’s advertising program. Prior to joining Holland America Line, Wressell worked at Virtuoso as managing director, travel clubs and director, direct marketing, and at the advertising agency, DDB Worldwide Communications Group.

Wressell replaces Judy Palmer, who retired from Holland America Line after nearly 15 years with the company.

 

