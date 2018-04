As labor negotiations on behalf of public employees collapsed today, 25,000 to 30,000 Norwegians went on strike, including 42 pilots in the Oslofjord. For the time being, two AIDA ships are stuck in Oslo, a third was diverted to Gothenburg, while the Emerald Princess also cancelled a call. Officials are expected to allow the AIDA ships to leave, but if the strike continues, future calls will be suspended.