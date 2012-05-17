Cruise Venice Committee Formed

Venezia Terminal Passeggeri has announced the formation of the Cruise Venice Committee to promote and develop Venice’s cruise industry. The committee will not only support the Laguna's cruise industry, a thriving sector, which in recent years has led Venice to the status one of Europe's primary homeports, but will also be involved in an extensive campaign at local, national and international level, to promote the importance and advantages of this industry, not only for the growth of the Port of Venice, but also for the region's tourist and hotel industry as a whole.

“Every ship, whether large or small" commented Massimo Bernardo, the chairman of Cruise Venice Committee, “is a kind of bridge that transports more than just passengers and goods, but also history, and different cultures. Because of the universal appeal which Venice has always had, these elements should be actively welcomed. They are fundamental aspects of the culture of real hospitality, as opposed to the sterile do-it yourself, business-to-business atmosphere found in almost every other seaside metropolis.

“Cruise Venice is a voluntary association formed with the aim of transmitting, also via Web, an important message: that the cruise industry, for which Venice is a key port, should be defended and supported,” Bernardo continued.

Also announced were results of the campaign "Venice's manufacturing industries and businesses support the cruise industry", intended to mobilize support from local businesses. To date, more than 4,500 businesses, representing economic activity generated directly or indirectly by the cruise industry, have responded, confirming their support for the development of cruise traffic in Venice, according to Bernardo.

"This is an important initiative in support of the tourism industry, Venice's main economic resource,” underlined Roberto Magliocco, the President of Ascom Venezia. "It would be very dangerous to underestimate the importance of this sector, our competitors are lying in wait. In 2011, Italy was overtaken by Spain, with a value of tourism-led economic activity worth €10 billion. This should always be seen as added value, not as a problem. We need to hear from the people who work and produce, not those who want to turn Venice into a ghost town. To do this, we need to create incentives for every aspect of the tourist industry: Venice has not fully exploited many areas, such as the nautical and bathing sectors."

The website www.cruisevenice.org has also been introduced. The site is in English and contains various sections covering several issues linked to the cruise industry, and also includes a gallery of pictures and videos of Venice, the port area and ships. There is also useful information for cruise passengers including a calendar of major local events, as well as technical and logistical information.