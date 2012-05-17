Great American Steamboat Contracts Apollo Ship Chandlers

Following an initial six month management agreement in March this year, Apollo Ship Chandlers has announced an expanded agreement with Great American Steamboat Company. The new agreement is for a term of two years, and brings Apollo’s experience in the areas of product delivery in food, beverage, and housekeeping departments, purchasing and logistics, to the steamboat ‘American Queen’, recently christened by Priscilla Presley in Memphis, and to the shoreside offices.

Commenting on the new expanded agreement, Philippe Faucher, Apollo Group Vice President – Global Business Development said: “We are extremely proud to be part of the re-birth of steamboating on the American waterways, and to bring Apollo’s vast experience to this sector of the cruise industry, once again providing us with an opportunity to demonstrate what Apollo has stood for since 1971, and more importantly, what it continues to stand for today.”