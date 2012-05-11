Princess Bartenders Compete for Diageo Reserve World Class for 2012

Diageo Reserve World Class 2012, an international bartending training program and landmark week has invited bartenders from Princess Cruises to join the more than 10,000 contenders battling their way to global final to win the title of Diageo Reserve world class bartender of the year.

Recognizing the craft of the bartender, through its brief four-year history, according to Diageo, world class has become a fixture for mixology heavyweights of the drinks industry. What began as a bartending training program is now an annual event that elevates the fine drinking category and is changing the face of cocktail culture by creating luxury experiences for consumers.

Princess Cruises was chosen to join the premium global bar community due to its pioneering role in employing best in class bartenders and for its commitment to offering outstanding cocktail offerings as an essential ingredient in the passenger experience, Diageo stated.

The world class global final is replete with an exploration of the world’s best bars, high-profile evening events and is the industry authority behind setting mixology’s next biggest trends. A star-studded roster of bartenders from the four corners of the globe will make this year’s Global Final Week, held in Rio de Janeiro, the biggest and most impressive yet.

At the global final, some of the most renowned and respected names in the industry, including Salvatore Calabrese, Dale de Groff and Peter Dorelli, will be judging the finalists who will be supported and advised by the 2011 and 2010 winners; Manabu Ohtake, Chief Bartender, Tower's Bar "BELLOVISTO" at the CERULEAN TOWER TOKYU HOTEL, Japan, and Erik Lorincz Head Bartender at The American Bar, The Savoy, London.

The winner of the final will follow in the footsteps of predecessors becoming a recognized industry and consumer name overnight. Manabu Ohtake, Diageo Reserve world class bartender of the Year 2011, explains what winning the title meant to him.

“I have been propelled into the limelight, and constantly have clients wanting to be served by the ‘best bartender in the world’. It has accelerated my career and I am now working with the greatest names in the business. I have been traveling throughout Asia, Europe and the US to encourage new bartending talent, participate as a world class judge and discover new flavors and trends from around the world.”

Sandra Vaucher, customer director cruise, Diageo GTME Americas, said: “World Class is the only global event that recognizes the craft of the bartender, discovers new talent and previews the latest fine drinking trends. Given the continuous growth of the luxury sector driven by emerging markets, Brazil was a clear choice for the 2012 Global Final. The Cruise industry is a perfect match for world class and Princess Cruises is a natural partner for us as we open the competition up in the sector and work together to set new benchmarks for great passenger experiences.”

In April and May 2012, bartenders on Princess ships are trained in several locations on their itineraries including Asia, North America and Europe, by Diageo Brand Ambassadors with some of the finest spirits from the Diageo Reserve luxury portfolio – KETEL ONE® vodka, CÎROC® vodka and DON JULIO® tequila – to create the most exceptional rituals, perfect serves and fine drinking experiences the cruise industry has seen. Each month two winners are chosen for each module and will be flown to Miami in June for the semi final, judged by the global brand ambassador for Don Julio Tequila and senior representatives of Diageo– the winner will be chosen to go on the finals in Rio in July.

Winning recipes created by the heats finalists will be showcased on-board Princess Cruises during 2012.

"Princess Cruises is thrilled to be the first cruise line to participate in Diageo Reserve world class," said Peter Tober, Vice President of food and beverage operations for Princess Cruises. "Our bartenders are excited to be competing for a chance to go to the finals in Rio, as well as bring new and unique cocktail offerings to our passengers."