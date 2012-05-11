Apollo Extends Island Escape Contract Until 2014

The Apollo Group affiliate Island Ship Services Limited (ISSL) has announced the extension of their contract to serve the Island Escape until November 2014.

Now part of the TUI Group, Island Cruises, and the Island Escape has been served by ISSL since November 2004 with the company providing a full range of food, service, beverage, housekeeping and pursers department personnel and management.

During the term of the extended agreement, the vessel will go all inclusive, starting in March 2013, with draft beers, a wide range of spirits, selection of cocktails, house wine, selected soft drinks, and bottled water by the glass included in the cruise fare. The Island Escape will join many of TUI’s hotels in the all-inclusive program, becoming the only ship in the Thomson fleet to offer the amenity.

The Island Restaurant will continue to offer international and British buffet meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner, while the Beachcomber restaurant will offer self-service buffet meals 24 hours per day. The stylish Oasis Restaurant is famous for waiter service and chef’s a la carte specials, offering a British culinary experience.