Port Security Bills Marked Up

The U.S. Homeland Security Committee marked up two bills related to port security on May 9. HR 4005 directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to conduct a study and report to Congress on gaps in port security in the U.S. and a plan to address them.  HR 3173 directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to reform the process of the enrollment, activation, issuance and renewal of transportation worker identification (TWIC) to require not more than one in-person visit to a designated enrollment center. To date nearly 2 million transportation workers have applied for and received a TWIC. Applicants must pay $132.50 and make two or more trips to an enrollment center to apply for, and then pick and activate their TWIC, which is valid for a maximum of five years. In some cases, enrollment centers are hundreds of miles from workers’ homes.

 

