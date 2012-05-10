Cruise Industry News 101

No Sister to Viking Grace

Viking Line has decided not to exercise an option for a sister vessel to the LNG-powered Viking Grace being built at the Turku yard of STX Finland. The Viking Grace is slated to enter service in January 2013.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report