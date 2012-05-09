NewOrleans.com Launches New Cruise Booking Portal

Booking a New Orleans cruise to locales across the Caribbean just got a little bit easier: NewOrleans.com has announced the launch of NewOrleans.com/cruises, a cruise booking portal that connects travelers with the cruise lines sailing from the port of New Orleans.

“This is an exciting development for the web site and the city of New Orleans,” said Bo White, president of NewOrleans.com. “We’re a locally-owned and operated company bringing more business to the city. The launch also advances our primary goal of giving visitors a one-stop shop for booking all travel plans in New Orleans.”

The new site enables visitors to book vacations on all of the cruise ships that dock at the Port of New Orleans cruise terminals: Carnival Cruise’s Elation and Conquest, Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas, and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Star. Ports of call for the ships include vacation hotspots in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, including Cozumel, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Belize and the Bahamas. Summer rates for cruises booked on NewOrleans.com start as low as $389 per person.

The cruise business in New Orleans is up thanks to the return of the cruise lines post-Katrina. The port will host more than 1 million cruise passengers in 2012, up from 750,000 before Katrina, according to port statistics.

White said NewOrleans.com will also roll out a series of travel guides aimed at cruise passengers planning to spend time in the city pre- or post-cruise. “When you book a vacation on NewOrleans.com, you have an opportunity to book an authentic New Orleans experience – hotels, tours, parking, and the insider information you need to enjoy the Big Easy.”