Best-Selling Authors and Experts on Silversea 2013 World Cruise

Best-selling novelists Mary Higgins Clark and Lynne Truss are set to join an eclectic array of prominent guest speakers sailing aboard the Silver Whisper's World Cruise in 2013, a 115-day journey from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale, departing January 5.

Crossing the equator four times, the itinerary will follow the tropical belt to 52 destinations in 28 countries with overnight stays in several key ports. The warm-weather sailing will explore a realm of cultures and scenic sites including New Zealand and Australia's remote west coast; the islands of French Polynesia; the Asian cities of Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore; and Africa's western coast.

"We're delighted to offer our World Cruise guests an onboard enrichment program that is as extraordinary as the exotic destinations and ancient cultures they will visit," said Ellen Bettridge, Silversea's president of the Americas. "We're lining up professors and celebrated personalities from around the globe to share insights on a diverse range of topics that will both entertain and enlighten our guests."

Silversea has already tapped the following guest lecturers: Mary Higgins Clark: Known as America's Queen of Suspense, this worldwide best-selling author -- whose books have sold over one hundred million copies in the U.S. alone -- will sail Voyage 4304, February 25 - March 8, Hong Kong - Singapore.

Lynne Truss: This humorist and author, whose bestselling book Eats, Shoots & Leaves: The Zero Tolerance Approach to Punctuation has sold over three million copies, is slated to sail Voyage 4303, February 4 - 25, Sydney - Hong Kong.

Nigel West: Renowned military historian specializing in intelligence, counterintelligence and security issues, whose many books include At Her Majesty's Secret Service, will sail Voyage 4307, April 5 - May 1, Cape Town - Fort Lauderdale.

Terry Waite: In 1987, negotiating the release of hostages in Beirut as special envoy for the Archbishop of Canterbury, Waite was himself taken hostage and held in captivity for 1,763 days. He is slated to sail Voyages 4301 - 4302, January 5 - February 4, Los Angeles to Sydney.

Michael Buerk: One of Britain's leading broadcast journalists, BBC news correspondent and anchor for more than thirty years. His coverage of the Ethiopian famine alerted the world to the tragedy. He will sail Voyages 4301 - 4302, January 5 - February 4, Los Angeles to Sydney.

Tony Leon: A former member and leader of the opposition in South Africa's parliament, in 2009 he was appointed the country’s ambassador to Argentina. He will sail Voyage 4306, March 24 - April 5, Mauritius - Cape Town.

Philip Hurst: Historian and world affairs expert, this former deputy director of The Australian Institute of International Affairs will sail Voyage 4307, April 5 - May 1, Cape Town - Fort Lauderdale.

Thomson Smillie: This opera impresario, who has produced over one hundred operas and stage directed over thirty productions with companies in Europe and North America, will sail Voyages 4301 - 4302, January 5 - February 4, Los Angeles to Sydney.

Dr. Mark H. Elovitz: The internationally acclaimed world affairs commentator and lecturer, who served as a professor of law, a litigator, government advisor, historian and U.S. Air Force officer, will sail Voyage 4306, March 24 - April 5, Mauritius - Cape Town.