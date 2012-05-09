Walt Disney Company Reports its Q2

The Walt Disney Company has reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $0.63 per share, on revenues of $9.6 billion for its second quarter, ended March 31, 2012, compared to net income of $942 million, or $0.49 per share, on revenues of $9.1 billion for the same period last year.

Disney’s Parks and Resorts segment, which includes Disney Cruise Line, reported revenues of $2.9 billion for the quarter, up from $2.6 billion last year. Operating income was $222 million, up from $145 million last year.

According to Disney, results for the quarter were driven by increases at its domestic parks and resorts, the Tokyo and the Hong Kong resorts, partially offset by a decrease at Disneyland Paris.

Increased guest spending reflected higher average ticket prices, daily hotel room rates and food, beverage and merchandise spending.

Its Media Networks is the company’s biggest earner with revenues of $4.7 billion and operating income of $1.7 billion for its second quarter of this year.