Walt Disney Company Reports its Q2

The Walt Disney Company has reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $0.63 per share, on revenues of $9.6 billion for its second quarter, ended March 31, 2012, compared to net income of $942 million, or $0.49 per share, on revenues of $9.1 billion for the same period last year.

Disney’s Parks and Resorts segment, which includes Disney Cruise Line, reported revenues of $2.9 billion for the quarter, up from $2.6 billion last year. Operating income was $222 million, up from $145 million last year.

According to Disney, results for the quarter were driven by increases at its domestic parks and resorts, the Tokyo and the Hong Kong resorts, partially offset by a decrease at Disneyland Paris.

Increased guest spending reflected higher average ticket prices, daily hotel room rates and food, beverage and merchandise spending.

Its Media Networks is the company’s biggest earner with revenues of $4.7 billion and operating income of $1.7 billion for its second quarter of this year.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Maryland
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide