Concordia Wreck Removal Awarded

Costa Crociere and the Costa Concordia Emergency Commissioner’s Office have announced that the tender for the removal of the ship from Giglio Island has been awarded to Titan Salvage in partnership with the Italian firm Micoperi. The work will begin in early May subject to final approval from the Italian authorities and is expected to take about 12 months.

The wreck will be removed in one piece, refloated and towed away.

Titan Salvage is an American-owned specialist marine salvage and wreck removal company, part of the Crowley Group. Micoperi is an Italian marine contractor with a long history as a specialist in underwater construction and engineering.

Throughout the operations, environmental protection will have top priority. Once the main work is complete, the sea bottom will be cleaned and marine flora replanted.

The plan also includes measures to safeguard the island of Giglio’s tourism and wider economy. Salvage workers’ presence will not have any significant impact on the availability of hotel accommodation on the island during the summer season. The main operating base will be located on the mainland at nearby Civitavecchia, where equipment and materials will be stored, thereby avoiding any impact on Giglio’s port activities.

Once floated, the wreck will be towed to an Italian port and dealt with in accordance with the requirements of the Italian authorities.

The plan was selected by an Evaluation Team with specialist representatives from Costa Crociere, Carnival Corporation & plc, London Offshore Consultants, and the Standard P&I Club. All six tenders submitted by the March 3 deadline were of a very high standard, but the Evaluation Team decided that the Titan Salvage/Micoperi proposal best fulfilled the main objectives set out in the tender specifications: removal of the wreck in one piece; minimal risk; minimal environmental impact; protection of Giglio’s economy and tourism industry; maximum safety of the work.

The removal will be the final step of the salvage. Its fuel removal was completed successfully on 24 March. “Caretaking" operations, which include cleaning up the seabed and removing debris caused by the incident, will continue until Titan Salvage and Micoperi commence operations.