Allure Suffers Engine Room Fire

Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas suffered what the cruise line has been quoted to call a "small and short-lived engine fire." The Allure was sailing from St. Maarten to Port Everglades when an engine fire broke out at 7:45 p.m. Friday. No passengers or crew members were injured and the ship is continuing under its own power. It is scheduled to return Sunday.

Passengers reported hearing a big bang that shook the vessel after which they could overhear fire-fighting orders being given to the crew. The captain also came on the public address system advising passengers that there was a small fire and that watertight doors would be closing, including closing off the entire section 6.

Despite some passengers panicking, the situation was controlled and the crew was complimented.

At press time, reports from the ship said that the information flow from the bridge and crew to passengers had been excellent and that the ship was continuing on its own under reduced power.

This fire incident follows shortly after the Azamara Quest of sister company Azamara Cruises, suffered an engine room fire on an Asian voyage.

Meanwhile, there is also media speculation about whether Princess ship ignored other mariners in distress. These events follow within weeks of the Costa Allegra engine room fire, which crippled the ship, and the grounding of the Costa Concordia in early January.