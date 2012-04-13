Cunard: 25 Crossings in 2012

After what Cunard Line called major refurbishments throughout the ship, the Queen Mary 2 will sail 25 trans-Atlantic crossings this year, beginning in May. There will be 19 seven-day crossings between New York and Southampton and six nine-day crossings between New York and Hamburg.

Cunard promises fine cuisine and stimulating onboard enrichment, including theater productions, jazz workshops, lecture programs and spa treatments.

The ship’s specialty restaurant Todd English has switched to an a la carte menu for lunch and dinner, replacing the original prix-fixe menu.

Breaking up the ctrans-Atlantic season will cruises to the Baltic, Norway, the North Cape, Iberia and Spain. These sailings can be combined with crossings.

The Queen Mary 2’s recent refurbishment included décor enhancements in all staterooms and suites, the Canyon Ranch SpaClub, the Queens Grill and Princess Grill Restaurants, the Commodore Club, the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bar, Sir Samuel’s Bar and Lounge and the children’s Play Zone. In addition, the Golden Lion Pub has been completely redesigned.