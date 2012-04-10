Crystal Adds “Experience” Theme Cruises for 2012

Adrenalin junkies; shutterbugs; film, theater and jazz buffs; foodies; political opinionators; whole body lifestylists; amateur gardeners; lifelong learners; golfers; ballroom dancers; and other zealous hobbyists need only look to Crystal Cruises to indulge their passions next year, according to a press release from the cruise line. Fourteen “Experiences of Discovery” themes are being offered on 28 Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony voyages in 2013, expanding 2012’s program with two new themes and more theme cruises overall. Travelers can explore their interests with complimentary, hands-on activities, rousing performances, educational presentations, and expert instruction on board, as well as optional Crystal Adventures ashore (where available).

New themes include: Photography: Top international photographers shall lead presentations, hands-on workshops, and shooting expeditions along North America’s East Coast. Esprit du Grand Prix: VIP Monte Carlo Grand Prix experiences ashore will be accompanied by presentations on Formula One racing, royal Monaco, or other related topics.

Returning themes include Big Band and Ballroom Dance; Film and Theater; Wine and Food; Golf; Jazz; Ocean Views (world affairs expert panel discussion); Comprehensive Creative Learning Institute (enhanced enrichment curriculum); Emerging Artists (young performers from LA Music Center’s Spotlight); President’s Cruise (hosted by Crystal President Gregg Michel); Crystal Society (gathering past Crystal cruisers); and Gardens and Floral Design, which expands its theme to include gardening design and technique classes, as well as visits to stunning local gardens. After taking 2012 off, Mind, Body, and Spirit has also been brought back by popular demand, according to Crystal, with three voyage options for 2013.