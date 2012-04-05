Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Ocean Pearl Sold to Asia

International Shipping Partners (ISP) has announced the sale of the Ocean Pearl to Taiwan-based Far Eastern buyers. ISP said it has been contracted by the buyers to deliver the vessel to a Far Eastern shipyard, where it will undergo an interior upgrade prior to entering the cruise market in the region. The Ocean Pearl had previously been chartered to now defunct Happy Cruises.

The Gemini, which was also chartered to Happy Cruises, has been laid up in Tilbury, but has now been chartered out for approximately 30 days from mid-July to mid-August for use during the London Olympic and Paraolympic Games. After redelivery in mid-August, the Gemini will be available for sale or charter.

 

