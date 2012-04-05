New Purchasing Chief at Lloyd Werft Spans Three Generations

Lloyd Werft Bremheraven has named Friedrich Norden head of purchasing, succeeding Horst Bruschke (65) who retired March 31 after 27 years at the shipyard.

“Fiete” Norden (43) was previously senior project manager and is now responsible for the yard’s purchasing and materials management department. Following a family tradition, he has literally grown up with the yard. His grandfather and father both worked at Lloyd Werft in leading positions.

According to Lloyd Werft, the career paths of both Bruschke and Norden have been almost identical. Bruschke trained as a machine fitter at Bremer Vulkan before becoming an industrial engineer and then project engineer. He moved to Lloyd Werft in 1985 as head of purchasing. His successor, Norden, trained as an industrial mechanic at Lloyd Werft between 1989 and 1991 and then moved into the academic sector as a teacher before coming back to Lloyd Werft in 2002. There, he resumed his career as a cost estimator in the project department and in 2006 became project head responsible for large prefabricated units and conversions.

All four dock ships in the Combi Dock series were built under Norden’s management. In 2011 he was also the in charge of the conversion of the dock ship Blue Giant into the offshore vessel OIG Giant 11 and most recently was responsible for the conversions of the cruise ships Amadea and Albatros.

Lloyd Werft Managing Director Rüdiger Pallentin commented that “they all have Lloyd Werft in their blood.” Norden’s Grandfather Friedrich “Fiedel” Norden was managing director of the yard up to 1973 at a time when it was still the NDL Shipyard. His son Friedrich was project head until his sudden death in 1994 and, among other things, made big contributions to the big QE2 and Norway projects.